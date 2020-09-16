Riyadh pushed Bahrain, UAE to normalize ties with Israel: human right defender

TEHRAN – A human rights defender, Yahya Alhadid, predicts that Saudi Arabia will join the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to declare a normalization of ties with the Israeli regime, noting that Riyadh had nodded and backed normalization of ties with Israel by the UAE and Bahrain.

Tuesday, Bahrain agreed to sign a diplomatic deal normalizes Tel-Aviv and Manama's relations, further isolating Palestine.

Like the UAE, Bahrain also normalized diplomatic, commercial, security, and other relations with Israel.

Bahrain, along with Saudi Arabia, had already dropped a ban on Israeli flights using its airspace.

But Bahrain's move has sparked a harsh backlash among Arab movements and Palestinian leaders who denounced it as "another treacherous stab to the Palestinian cause."

Alhadid, who now lives in Australia, says most of the Arab media believe Bahrain and the UAE’s deals with the Tel Aviv regime would not have happened "without regional backing".

Al-Hadid says the Persian Gulf Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, have had an uninterrupted secret relationship with Israel.

Yahya Alhadid predicts, the chairman of the Gulf Institute for Democracy and Human Rights, stresses that normalization of ties with Israel is not surprising because secret ties, including the one between Manama and Tel Aviv, had existed before.

"Normalization of ties between the (Persian) Gulf regimes and Israel started a long time ago but was hidden and under the table," he says. "Therefore, it is not surprising when these regimes' rudeness reaches the point of announcing the normalization of relations with a usurping regime."

Al-Hadid says Trump is seeking his own campaign agenda by accelerating his efforts to normalize ties between the Persian Gulf states and Israel.

"Trump seeks to score any alleged victory to increase his chances in the upcoming presidential election after his failure in many domestic policies," he notes.

"Trump only has foreign files to record empty victories. The (Persian) Gulf regimes gave him a golden opportunity to fulfill his wishes."

Responding to a question about America and Israel's emphasis on strengthening ties with dictators, the human rights defender explains that these despotic regimes have lost their legitimacy, and "they share with Israel a black record in committing of all kinds of violations against citizens."

According to al-Hadid, Israel is seeking to strengthen its relations with these dictators with the hope of extending its influence on Arab governments' decisions.

"Israel tries to force them to submit to its plans regarding the occupied Palestinian territories and the Palestinian people's right to return to their lands," the human rights activist explains.

Al-Hadid emphasizes that Israel does not respect the agreements and does not fulfill its obligations with the other parties. "There is no hope that Israel will abide by the normalization agreements."

However, he rules out the possibility that Tel-Aviv can manipulate the region "because the Arab peoples, regardless of government decisions, do not give up the Palestinian people's right to restore their entire lands."

Al-Hadid divides the Arab countries' positions into two parts: "On one hand we have countries that consider Israel an enemy," while there are others who "submit to the American will and implement the Americans' desires in the region."

He added, "(Persian) Gulf states stand on the side of Israel and pressure to proceed with the normalization of relations with Israel under the pretext of achieving peace in the region."