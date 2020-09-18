Literati to commemorate Shahriar on National Day of Poetry and Literature

TEHRAN -- The National Day of Persian Poetry and Literature is observed every year on the death anniversary of contemporary poet Mohammad-Hossein Behjat Tabrizi, Shahriar, which falls on Thursday this year.

As the most prominent figure of contemporary Persian literature, Shahriar was mainly influenced by the poetry of Hafez, a Persian poet writing in the 14th century.

“Heidar Babaya Salam” is Shahriar’s most famous Azerbaijani poetry collection, which highlights his birthplace, the village of Heidar Baba.