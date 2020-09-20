Date harvest season begins in southern Iran

Farmers are picking dates from palm tree plantations on the outskirts of Shadegan, southwestern Iran, September 19, 2020.

The harvest season will last until mid-October. Some 70 types of dates are harvested from 12 thousand hectares area of plantations.

Every year, up to 1.2 million tons of various types of dates are produced in the country, making it the second-largest producer in terms of production and area under cultivation and the fifth largest exporter.

Iranian dates are being exported to India, Southeast Asia, CIS countries, Eurasia, Russia, and Europe.

