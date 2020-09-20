Ancient stone ram discovered in northwestern Iran

TEHRAN – An ancient stone ram was discovered during a seemingly unauthorized excavation in an old cemetery in Anbardaran village, Bostanabad county, northwestern East Azarbaijan province.

The stone ram was submitted to the province’s cultural heritage department to be studied by the archeologists and cultural heritage experts, provincial tourism official Hossein Esmaeili said on Sunday.

Stone animals such as stone lions and stone rams were placed on top of the tombstones of brave and courageous people as a symbol of bravery and valor.

Soaked in history and culture for millennia, Tabriz, which is the capital of East Azarbaijan, embraces several historical and religious sites, including Jameh Mosque of Tabriz and Arg of Tabriz, and UNESCO-registered Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex to name a few.

ABU/MG

