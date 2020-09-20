Italian Orientalist Biancamaria Scarcia dies at 82

TEHRAN – Biancamaria Scarcia Amoretti, an Italian orientalist who was mostly renowned for her studies of Islam and Shias, died on Saturday. She was 82.

Scarcia was born in 1938 and was a professor of Islamic studies at the Sapienza University of Rome.

Her research concerned the relationship between religion and politics, with particular reference to Shiism in different historical contexts from the Middle Ages to the contemporary era.

She had conducted research on female grandchildren of Shia Imams in Iran, having studied the respect for women in Islam and the Shia school of theology throughout history.

Scarcia Amoretti had traveled to Iran several years ago at the invitation of the Book City Institute.

Her studies on Islam were published in numerous books, including “The Muslim World: Fifteen Centuries of History”.

She was the wife of the top Italian orientalist, linguist and translator Gianroberto Scarcia.

Photo: Italian orientalist Biancamaria Scarcia in an undated photo.

