Leader writes commendation for IRGC commander’s war memoirs “Red Squares”

TEHRAN – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has written a commendation for “Red Squares”, war memoirs of IRGC commander Hossein Yekta.

Released in 2018 by Shahid Kazemi Publications, the book has been written by Zeinab Erfanian based on narratives from Yekta about his memories of the Iran-Iraq war.

The commendation written on July 17, 2018 was unveiled by the Leader’s office on Sunday, one day before the 40th anniversary of the war.

“It has been penned in a really sweet style. It represents clear signs of Mr. Hajji Hossein Yekta’s chattiness. The elegance coming from the fine sense of expression, which dominates the entire book, may be rooted in the remarkable ability of the writer or in the impressive language of the narrator,” the Leader wrote.

“The most attractive part of the book is dedicated to describing martyrs, and their divine mood before martyrdom, which has been illustrated extremely well,” he added.

Yekta has always been praised by Ayatollah Khamenei for arranging the tours of former warzones named Rahiane Nur (The Travelers of Light) for school and university students.

Photo: This image shows Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s commendation for “Red Squares”.

