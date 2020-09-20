Iranian fans miss “Golden Claw” Marouf

TEHRAN – Not just for the Iranian fans, Saeid Marouf is a player who has charmed the volleyball audiences around the world over the past years. However, nobody has seen him since COVID-19 appeared in Wuhan, China in winter 2020.

The fans were hopeful to see him at Beijing BAIC Motor when the Chinese Volleyball League starts but the league’s officials have made the decision to play next 2020/2021 season without foreign players.

The Iranian volleyball league has recently kicked off behind closed doors and the teams show off their power. The Iranian fans are happy to see their stars once again but no one knows what will happen with Marouf’s future.

The 2020 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League will start in May and the extremely high-level tournament will have an interesting aspect with the Tokyo Olympics coming shortly after it. The teams and players prepare for the events with their leagues and it shows the importance of the events. And now the Iranian fans are impatiently waiting for the competitions, where Iran are expected to show their supremacy with their super stars.

Marouf, like an orchestra conductor, will play a vital role in the upcoming competitions but he needs to be at the peak of his power.

It could be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old setter and the volleyball fans can’t wait to see their star.

Marouf, nicknamed “Golden Claw” for his quick touch, had been previously linked with a move to Italian top flight volleyball team Cisterna, however the transfer has not happened yet.

Many volleyball teams in the world are eager to sign Marouf to strengthen themselves but we'll wait and see what happens.