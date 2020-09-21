Tehran photo exhibit to explore life in North Korea   

TEHRAN – “A Half of One-Sixth of Pyongyang”, an exhibition of photos by Iranian photographer Seyyed Mojtaba Doai taken during his two trips to North Korea will open at Aban Gallery in Tehran on Friday.

The photographer has tried to give a live image of the society where entrance to the country and communication with its people are restricted.

Doai had accompanied Reza Amirkhani, the author of the bestselling Persian novel “Salvation”, in his trips to the country.

Amirkhani had visited the North Korean capital of Pyongyang during June 2018 as a documentarian, and wrote a book “A Half of One-Sixth of Pyongyang”, which was published by the Ofoq publishing company in March 2020.

The exhibit will be running until October 16 at the gallery located at West Sepand St., Nejatollahi Ave.

Photo: A photo taken by Iranian photographer Seyyed Mojatabab Doai.

RM/MMS/YAW



