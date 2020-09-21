Persepolis suffer defeat against Al Duhail

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team of Iran suffered a 1-0 defeat against Qatar’s Al Duhail in Group C of the 2020 AFC Champions League on Monday.

Almoez Ali scored the only goal of the match on the hour mark from the penalty spot in Doha’s Education City Stadium.

Persepolis put the Qatari team under pressure but failed to create scoring chances.

Now, Persepolis must defeat Al Sharjah of the UAE on Thursday to book a place at the Round of 16.

Al Duhail moved top of the group with nine points.

Emirati Sharjah pummeled Al Taawoun of Saudi Arabia 6-0 in the group and moved to the second place with seven points over Persepolis thanks to their superior goal difference.

They can reach the Round of 16 for the first time in their history with a win against Persepolis in their last game, while Al Taawoun’s fate is now out of their hands.