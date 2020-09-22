Iran increases share of UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities

TEHRAN – Three more Iranian cities, namely Tehran, Isfahan, and Bandar Khamir, have recently joined the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC).

Hashtgerd Newtown, Kashan, Mashhad, Shiraz, Yazd, Behbahan, and Arak have already been on the GNLC list, ISNA quoted Hojatollah Ayoubi, the secretary-general of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO, as saying on Tuesday.

UNESCO defines a learning city as a city that effectively mobilizes its resources in every sector to promote inclusive learning from basic to higher education; revitalizes learning in families and communities; facilitates learning for and in the workplace; extends the use of modern learning technologies; enhances quality and excellence in learning; and fosters a culture of learning throughout life.

In doing so, the city enhances individual empowerment and social inclusion, economic development and cultural prosperity, and sustainable development.

The UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities supports the achievement of all seventeen Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular, SDG 4 (‘Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all’) and SDG 11 (‘Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable’).

The UNESCO GNLC supports and improves the practice of lifelong learning in the world’s cities by promoting policy dialogue and peer learning among member cities; forging links; fostering partnerships; providing capacity development; and developing instruments to encourage and recognize progress made in building learning cities.

The cities of Bandar Abbas, Sanandaj, Isfahan, and Rasht are on the UNESCO Creative Cities Network list.

UNESCO has designated October 31 as World Cities Day aims to showcase exceptional cities that are examples of “innovation and collective intelligence” for the future.

FB/MG