Sacred Defense properties eligible for cultural heritage status 

TEHRAN – Some 25 immovable properties related to the 1980-1988 Iraqi imposed war, known as the Sacred Defense, have been identified to be eligible for designation as national cultural heritage.

The properties have been chosen from seven provinces of Khuzestan, Kordestan, East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Ilam, and Kermanshah due to their historical and cultural values, deputy tourism minister Mohammad-Hassan Talebian announced on Monday.

Dalani area, places of the martyrdom of martyrs of Siranband and Bolhassan, Valfajr operation trenches, Andimeshk field hospital, Kalantari Hospital, Chovar football field, Zeinabieh high school, and Qasr-e Shirin destroyed hospital are among the properties added to the list.

The Iraqi army invaded Iran on September 22, 1980, setting the stage for eight years of war. With support from certain Arab and Western countries, Saddam Hussein ordered an attack on Iran nearly 19 months after the Islamic Revolution.

The war drew to a close in August 1988. The United Nations declared Saddam as the initiator of the conflict.

In Iran, Sacred Defense Week is commemorated every year from September 21st.

