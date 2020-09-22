National mental health week to highlight more investment, access
TEHRAN – The national mental health week will be held on October 9-15 in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic and with a focus on “Mental health for all: more investment - more access for all, everywhere”.
The health ministry has assigned each day of the week with a special theme as follows:
Friday, October 9: the role of mental health infrastructure in COVID-19 crisis
Saturday, October 10: committed specialists, health defenders
Sunday, October 11: informed policymakers, invest more in mental health
Monday, October 12: the role of the primary health care system in accessing mental health services
Tuesday, October 13: the participation of non-governmental organizations in promoting the mental health of the community
Wednesday, October 14: the role of the media in explaining the state of mental health and destigmatization
Thursday, October 15: effective insurance, more access to mental health services
FB/MG
Leave a Comment