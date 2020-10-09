National mental health week starts amid pandemic

TEHRAN - The national mental health week is being observed in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic and with a focus on “Mental health for all: more investment - more access for all, everywhere”.

Started on October 9, the week highlights the role of mental health in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, the role of the primary health care system in accessing mental health services, and the role of effective insurance and more access to mental health services.

World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 every year, with the overall objective of raising awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilizing efforts in support of mental health.

