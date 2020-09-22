Camping and Caravanning Club to hold open-air exhibit in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iran’s Camping and Caravanning Club is to hold an open-air exhibit at the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex in Tehran, showcasing over 50 camper vans and other related objects.

The exhibition will be held on Thursday under strict health protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI).

The event seeks to promote traveling, especially rural tourism, ecotourism, and nature tourism during the pandemic and encourage tourists and people to embark on land trips using camper vans, the TACI announced in a press release.

The coronavirus pandemic has globally decimated almost every possible travel and transportation-related business, from air travel to car sales to cruises. However, the number of people and families traditionally using camper vans has not decreased so much globally. Some camper fans say that the reason is surprisingly straightforward: camper vans are a personal and reliable way to travel, granting freedom from quarantine while still adhering to social distancing rules.

Covering an area of about eleven hectares, the Niavaran historical complex is composed of several landmark buildings, museums and monuments constructed in the 19th and 20th centuries during the Pahlavi and late Qajar eras.

AFM/MG