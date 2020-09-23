TEDPIX gains 30,274 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), increased 30,274 points to 1.611 million on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

As reported, 14.447 billion securities worth 144.742 trillion rials (about $3.446 billion) were traded at the TSE on Wednesday.

The first market’s index rose 23,656 points and the second market’s index gained 55,043 points.

TSE, Iran’s major stock exchange, which had witnessed drop of its main index in five consecutive weeks, experienced growth in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on September 18).

The index had dropped four percent in the week ended on September 11, while it had also experienced a five-percent decrease in the week ended on September 4, a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 28, an 11.3-percent drop in the week ended on August 21, and a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 14.

TEDPIX had hit the record high of two million points on August 2, and while it had been experiencing an unprecedented trend of rising over the recent months, it witnessed several days of drop in five weeks.

While Iran’s stock market has not received any external shocks such as those form the foreign currency exchange rate, inflation, parallel markets, and international issues, some internal factors have caused the recent drops in this market.

MA/MA