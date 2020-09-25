Resistance festival unveils nominees for Health Defenders, Festival of Festivals

TEHRAN – The organizers of the 16th Resistance International Film Festival have announced the nominees for the two sections of the “Health Defenders” and the “Festival of Festivals” categories.

The nominees for the feature film category are “The Glass Agency” by Ebrahim Hatamikia, “Standing in the Dust” by Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian, “The Survivor” by Seifollah Daad, “Journey to Chazzabeh” by Rasul Mollaqolipur and “Track 143” by Narges Abyar.

Six short films are competing in the Health Defenders category. The films are “Don’t Worry” by Mana Pakseresht, “Last Visit” by Mohammad-Mehdi Fekrian, “Shock Troop” by Amir-Masud Eslah, “Mask” by Shewta Kumar Das and “My Mom” by Rakesh Moirangthem both from India, as well as “Gratitude” by Jorge Salgado Ponce from Mexico.

The short documentaries of the section also include “In the Silence of Night” by Javad Yaqmuri and Mehdi Amini, “Block 65” by Vahid Hosseini-Nami and “Volunteer” by Nasrin Gudarzi, all from Iran, and “Italy Lockdown: How the Coronavirus Has Forever Changed Our Lives” by Carla Falzone and Sacha Biazzo from Italy.

Films focusing on the endeavors health workers have made during the pandemic will be competing in this “Health Defenders” section.

The Festival of Festivals section also reviews movies produced over the past 40 years on the Islamic Revolution, resistance and the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, which is known as the Sacred Defense in Iran.

The 16th Resistance International Film Festival opened at the Sacred Defense Museum in Tehran last week, paying tribute to five cineastes of the Iranian war cinema who have died over the past year.

They were filmmaker Khosro Sinai, producer Hadi Meshkat, documentarians Hossein Fahimi and Gholamreza Janantkhah, and composer Reza Atarodi.

Photo: A scene from “Standing in the Dust” by Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian.

