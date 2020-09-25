UNICEF, IRCS build playgrounds in flood-affected Golestan province

TEHRAN – The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Youth Organization have jointly built and equipped four playgrounds for children in the most severely flood-affected areas of Golestan province.

Gilles Chevalier, UNICEF Iran Deputy Representative, and Mohammad Golfeshan, head of the IRCS Youth Organization inaugurated one of these playgrounds in Gomishan town, Golestan province, on September 15.

These playgrounds were constructed in the areas hit by the floods last year, in close collaboration with the relevant district governors’ offices and municipalities, and with funds donated by the Government of Japan, with a view to providing child protection services during and after emergencies.

Following the flash floods of March-April 2019, which affected 25 out of 31 provinces of Iran, the IRCS Youth Organization and UNICEF Iran implemented a series of priority interventions for children, including the establishment of community-based psychosocial support, case management, and child-friendly spaces, and construction of playgrounds in the severely-affected areas of Golestan and Lorestan provinces.

Globally, the establishment of child-friendly spaces and playgrounds is among key child protection interventions in emergencies. These spaces provide safe and nurturing environments for children to play in and benefit from recreational activities and help to reduce the negative mental health consequences of emergencies on children.

