Nuclear armed Israel remains biggest threat to peace in West Asia: Tehran

TEHRAN — Iran has called on the international community to stand for a nuclear-free world, and condemned the U.S. and the Zionist regime for their destabilizing policies and activities which threaten world peace.

“The International Day for the Total Elimination of #NuclearWeapons, provides an opportunity for the int'l community to re-emphasize on its commitment to nuke disarmament as a priority. We believe in a peaceful & secure world, with no state possessing weapon of mass destruction,” the Foreign Ministry wrote in a series of tweets on Saturday.

The UN General Assembly commemorates September 26 as the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons. The occasion provides an opportunity for the world to reaffirm its commitment to global nuclear disarmament as a priority.

“The Int'l Day for the total elimination of #NuclearWeapons is an opportunity to re-express our total rejection of all kinds of WMDs,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Unfortunately, the ministry added, the U.S. regime’s disregard for international treaties and its plans to produce new nukes has brought the world closer to a new arms race.

“Also in our region, the Israeli Regime with its 10s of nukes remains the biggest threat to peace & security & - supported by the U.S. – prevents the ME to become a NWFZ,” it said.

The Foreign Ministry added that responsible nations should stand for a nuclear-free world.

Israel is not a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and has refused to either confirm or deny the possession of nuclear weapons in its arsenal.

The regime is believed to possess 200 nuclear warheads, making it the only country in West Asia that has nuclear weapons.

Iran has signed the NPT and its nuclear program is inspected regularly by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The IAEA has in numerous occasions certified the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

Tehran also signed a nuclear agreement with six major powers in 2015 to assure the world that its nuclear program is peaceful in nature. The U.S., however, exited the deal in 2018.

