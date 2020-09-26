U.S. economic siege will lead nowhere, says Shamkhani

TEHRAN — The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), has said the United States’ economic siege will lead nowhere due to Iran’s active resistance.

“Defeat of the Abadan siege on October 26, 1981, confronted the illusory Ba'athist enemy with the miracle of #ResistanceCulture,” Ali Shamkhani wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

“Even today, economic siege, from an enemy who thinks he is a thousand times stronger than us, will do nothing, with #ActiveResistance,” he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally quit the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and introduced the harshest ever sanctions in history on Iran as part of his administration’s “maximum pressure” strategy against Iran.

Tehran has said that Washington’s “maximum pressure” has produced “maximum resistance” in Iran, and that it will continue to resist.

Iran has also described the U.S. sanctions as “crimes against humanity”, “economic terrorism” and “medical terrorism”.

