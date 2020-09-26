Director Reza Mirkarimi hires actor Navid Mohammadzadeh for “The Night Watchman”

TEHRAN – Reza Mirkarimi, director of the award-winning drama “Castle of Dreams”, has signed a contract with actor Navid Mohammadzadeh for his new project named “The Night Watchman”.

Mohammadzadeh is the first actor who has been picked for the movie, a public relations team announced on Saturday, however, they gave no details about the plot.

“Castle of Dreams” won Mirkarimi the award for best director at the 56th edition of the Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival while its star, Hamed Behdad, was picked as best actor at the Turkish event in November 2019.

Mohammadzadeh won the Orizzonti Award for Best Actor for his role in Jalilvand brothers’ acclaimed drama “No Date, No Signature” at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy in 2017.

Photo: A combination photo shows director Reza Mirkarimi (L) and actor Navid Mohammadzadeh.

