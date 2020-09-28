Iran Book and Literature House attends Indonesia fair 

TEHRAN – The Iran Book and Literature House is participating in the Indonesia International Book Fair (IIBF), which opened virtually on Monday.

The Iran Book and Literature House is promoting the history of the publishing industry in Iran for the participants in the fair, in addition to introducing top Iranian authors in the field of children and young adults, as well as introducing the Tehran International Book Fair.

The center is also introducing the works acclaimed at Iran’s Book of the Year Awards and Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards, Iran’s most lucrative literary prize.

The fair is an annual book exhibition established in 1980 under the name of the Indonesia Book Fair (IBF). To reach a bigger audience, in 2014 the Indonesia Book Fair became the Indonesia International Book Fair (IIBF) with Saudi Arabia as its first guest of honor, followed by South Korea in 2015 and Malaysia in 2016.

The IIBF 2020 is not just a book fair. It’s a book affair, a rendezvous for international promotions, transactions, as well as interaction among publishers, authors, readers, literary agents, librarians, actresses, educators and other professionals of the creative industry in Indonesia.

A number of webinars, book reviews and book launches have also been arranged on the margins of the fair running until October 7.

Photo: A poster for the Indonesia International Book Fair (IIBF) 2020.

