“Democracy on the Road of Saveh” honored at Mammoth Lakes festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian studio Oomafilm announced on Monday that its “Democracy on the Road of Saveh” by director Turaj Kalantari has received an honorable mention at the Mammoth Lakes Film Festival in the town in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains.

The documentary has an up-close, humorous look at the campaigns of three local candidates, and the grotesque political maneuvering in the run-up to council elections in Robat Karim, a small town in Tehran Province.

Oomafilm co-produced the film with the Owj Arts and Media Organization.

The Mammoth Lakes Film Festival is dedicated to discovering and supporting the next generation of filmmakers. There’s a reason MovieMaker magazine has named the Mammoth Lakes Film Festival as one of the “Top 50 Film Festival’s Worth Your Entry Fee” for the last five years in a row.

Photo: A poster for “Democracy on the Road of Saveh”.

