Judiciary chief: Iran respects ‘genuine human rights’

TEHRAN — Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi says Iran regards “genuine human rights” as respectable, vowing that “we will not tolerate the slightest rights violations.”

“We respect human rights that is genuine and is based on religion and teachings of Islam,” Raisi said in remarks on Monday.

In an indirect reference to the execution of Navid Afkari who was convicted of murder, the chief judge also said, “The enemy wants to present murder and crime in (Iran’s) society as normal, and accordingly it strives to undermine courageous men and women working in the security and judicial spheres.”

Certain Western countries and foreign-based opposition media outlets created a commotion over the issues surrounding the Afkari case.

Raisi said the enemy attempts to stigmatize determined figures who are protectors of Iran’s security and power in order to make them unproductive.

Raisi added that the enemy uses human rights as a tool to advance its agenda, “while they themselves are the founders of the school of murder and plunder and torture throughout the world.”

