Defending women’s rights a top priority: Iran’s Judiciary chief

TEHRAN - Ebrahim Raisi, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Judiciary, says, “We are obliged to defend women’s rights”.

Speaking at a meeting of the Supreme Council of Judiciary on Monday, Raisi said, “We have taken measures to introduce a bill to ensure the security and dignity of women and have submitted it to the government”.

The Judiciary chief made the remarks on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Fatemeh Zahra (SA), the daughter of Prophet Mohammad (S) and the wife of Imam Ali (AS), the first Shia Imam.

He asserted that “the Quran, humanity, justice, and the first Imam of Shia are four central points of Fatemeh Zahra’s speeches, and are sufficient to indoctrinate the people and guide the individuals toward the salvation.”

By depicting the life of Fatemeh Zahra (AS) as the best example of unity and coalition building in the Islamic society, Raisi said, “Britain’s narrative about Shia Imams in the frame of Hollywood’s illusion will lead to division, however, we don’t acknowledge neither the extremist view of woman as an isolated person nor the Western view of woman as a good”.

He added, “An excellent woman, as Fatemeh Zahra (SA), is God seeking, selfless, the main part of family, and influential in the society in a way that she plays a key role in politics and society.”

In his point of view, the top judge said, women, have a “vital role to know the enemy, to encounter adversary, to resist suppression, and to defend Velayat (rule of supreme jurisprudent).”

‘Progress in production of Iranian vaccine’

The Judiciary chief also appreciated the efforts of Iranian physicians to contain Covid-19 pandemic, saying, “The production of vaccine is a valuable measure which can immunize the public against the virus.”

He added, “When the Barakat Foundation and Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order decided to produce the Covid-19 vaccine, the enemy got furious and expressed his irritation by imposing sanctions on the foundation and Astan Quds Razavi.”

The senior judge pointed to the word of Ayatollah Beheshti who has said, “America, be angry with us and die from this anger.”

He believes that “the great steps taken by Iranian specialists to produce the Covid-19 vaccine are a source of authority and power which visibly made the enemy furious.”

EE/PA