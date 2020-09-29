Travel to space: explore the cosmos with Tehran planetarium

TEHRAN - You don’t need to be an astronaut to see what space looks like! While in Tehran, just sit back, relax, and travel to space from Gonbad-e Mina Planetarium.

The modern planetarium, literary meaning “Dome of Mina” is one of the tops in West Asia, offering visitors 3D views of stars, planets, and other celestial bodies. It also provides the opportunity for observing the solar system both for entertainment and educational purposes.

Located at the Abbasabad neighborhood, northern Tehran, the planetarium also offers visitors views of the sky projected on the ceiling. There is a projector at the center of the planetarium and separate projectors for the sun, the moon, and other planets and stars.

A visitor from Istanbul, Turkey describes Gonbad-e Mina as “Impressive!” in a comment written for Tripadvisor saying: “We watched a 3D movie on the galaxies and planets, they had English translation for us and we were really impressed by the technology and architecture of this building. While visiting the Tabiyat Bridge, it's well worthwhile to also visit this place. Especially if traveling with children.”

Another vacationer who came from Islamabad, Pakistan, describes his visit as “very enjoying and educative”. “Visiting the 3D Planetarium was indeed very enjoyable as well as educative. To start with, the building is very impressive as well as unique. The 3D cinema is worth some time and a must-see for kids and elders alike. The rest of the area explains various aspects related to the solar system and universe quite comprehensively I assume. However, since most things are given in Persian only, it's hard for the foreigners to fully comprehend all write-ups.”

AFM/MG