Qeshm Island to be connected to national gas network by Mar. 2023

TEHRAN – The managing director of Hormozgan Province Gas Company said Qeshm Island is going to be connected to the national gas network by the end of the Iranian calendar year 1401 (March 20, 2023), Shana reported.

“The 30-inch line for transmitting 40 million cubic meters of gas from the west of Bandar-Abbas (center of Hormozgan) to the Gorzin Village in Qeshm Island will be put into operation by the middle of next year,” Foad Hamzavi said.

As of next September until the end of 1401, all Qeshm villages will benefit from natural gas through the national network, he said.

The official noted that based on the instructions issued by the Oil Ministry, the distribution of LPG cylinders in the areas which have access to the national network is prohibited and after the establishment of the gas supply network in Qeshm, the distribution of such cylinders will be limited.

The project to construct a pipeline to transfer natural gas to Qeshm Island in south Iran is being carried out by the Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), a subsidiary of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

According to Hamid Khedri, director of gas transmission operations in Bushehr Province, the 120-km pipeline branches off from the IGAT7 and provides gas to the tourist island.

Providing gas for two thermal power plants is a priority and later gas will be sold to industries, commercial centers, and households.

Qeshm is an arrow-shaped Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz, separated from the mainland by the Clarence Strait/Khuran in the Persian Gulf. It is the largest island in Iran.

EF/MA