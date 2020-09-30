Nasr Azadani appointed Belgian taekwondo coach

TEHRAN – Ex-Iran national taekwondo team player Alireza Nasr Azadani has been appointed as new head coach of Belgium.

He was working as Davoud Falahatgar’s assistant since August 2018 but has been appointed as head coach by the country’s taekwondo federation.

Nasr Azadani, 35, was a member of Iran national taekwondo team from 2006 to 2014. He won his first gold at the Asian Taekwondo Championships in Luoyang, China in 2008 and seized his second Asian Championship gold four years later in Ho Chi Minh City.

Nasr Azadani has also won a bronze and a gold medal in the 2006 and 2010 Asian Games, respectively. He claimed a gold medal at the World Championships in 2011 in Gyeongju as well.