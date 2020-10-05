Persepolis display in 2020 ACL beyond expectations

TEHRAN – It is so hard to describe in words about Persepolis's performance at the 2020 AFC Champions League after they reached final with victory over Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia.

The Reds entered the competition in Doha with the aim of qualifying from Group C because they were third behind Saudi Arabia’s Al Taawoun and Al Sadd of Qatar but they got better after each match.

The Iranian champions have been strengthened with new signings and so many thought it takes time for them to adopt the team’s mentality but they absolutely incredibly improved in the new system.

Persepolis edged past Al Taawoun twice in the preliminary round and lost to Qatar’s Duhail 1-0 however they qualified as the group winners courtesy of a 4-0 win over Emirati side Sharjah.

Persepolis made progress at a more accelerated pace than anyone expected.

They earned two big wins over Al Sadd and Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor ahead of the match against Al Nassr in semifinal.

It was a combination of techniques and tactics which made them difference in the prestigious tournament.

For instance, Al Sadd are benefiting from so many talented players and the Xavi’s side play more technically and less physically. On the contrary, Pakhtakor play more physically and less technically.

BUT, Yahya Golmohammadi’s side are very strong, both technically and physically. Fighting spirit push them forward as well as they were reduced to 10 men in the match against Al Nassr but never stepped back and beat their strong opponents on penalty shootout.

They have won Iran league for the fourth time in a row and have reached ACL final two times in three years and it shows that the team’s development has started since years ago.

Persepolis can be a role model for the other Iranian teams since they have all fought together in the previous years to earn what they are looking for.

Now, they want to write their name into the history books by winning their first ever title in the AFC Champions League.