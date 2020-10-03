Persepolis forward Alekasir banned for six months

TEHRAN – The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Disciplinary and Ethics Committee has banned Persepolis forward Issa Alekasir from taking part in any kind of football-related activity for six months.

The 30-year-old forward, who has scored four times in the last three games in the competition, received the ban after making a slant-eyed gesture to television cameras after scoring against Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor in the quarter-finals on Wednesday evening.

Article 58.1 states that anyone who offends the dignity of a person or group of persons through contemptuous, discriminatory or denigratory words or actions concerning race, skin color, gender, disability, language, age, physical appearance, religion, political opinion, wealth, birth or any other status, sexual orientation, or ethnic, national, or social origin has committed an offence.

Persepolis will meet Al Nassr on Saturday with the winner facing the top club from the eastern half of the draw in the final on December 19.