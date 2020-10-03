AFC disturbs football by banning Persepolis forward

TEHRAN - The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Disciplinary and Ethics Committee’s decision on Saturday to ban Persepolis forward Issa Alekasir just hours before he was due to lead his club against Al Nassr was incredibly disturbing.

Alekasir made a slant-eyed gesture to television cameras after scoring against Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor in the AFC Champions League (West) quarter on Wednesday, while he has already made the celebration in Doha.

The Iranian giants were shocked by the decision since it seems to be a non-sport decision. Alekasir always dedicate his goals to his nephew Mikaeil since months ago in Iran Professional League and it was a weird decision to ban the player from taking part in any kind of football-related activity for six months.

The Iranian fans have been also a source of strength for the Asia and they have pushed football forward in the continent, however these kinds of non-sport decisions will surely disappoint them.

Article 58.1 states that anyone who offends the dignity of a person or group of persons through contemptuous, discriminatory or denigratory words or actions concerning race, skin color, gender, disability, language, age, physical appearance, religion, political opinion, wealth, birth or any other status, sexual orientation, or ethnic, national, or social origin has committed an offence.

But there is no evidence that Alekasir has offended anyone since there is so many archival photos and footage which shows him celebrating his goals with the gesture.

It might seem a racially pose but it depends to where a person does it. The Spanish men's basketball team made the pose in 2008 ahead of the Olympic Games but nothing happened.

“It was something like supposed to be funny or something but never offensive in any way. I'm sorry if anybody thought or took it the wrong way and thought that it was offensive,” said Spain center Pau Gasol.

That’s it.

And this leads us to question what went wrong with the Asian Football Confederation’s Disciplinary and Ethics Committee.

It will definitely harm football because the sport needs fans.