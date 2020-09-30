Persepolis beat 10-man Pakhtakor to qualify for 2020 ACL (West) semi

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team of Iran defeated Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor 2-0 in the 2020 AFC Champions League (West) quarterfinal.

The Iranian giants have advanced to their third AFC Champions League semi-final in four years.

Pakhtakor iconic midfielder Jaloliddin Masharipov was sent off in the 17th minute for a dangerous tackle on Kamal Kamyabinia.

Issa Alekasir scored twice in the 49th and 66th minutes respectively.

Persepolis controlled possession for the reminder of the second half.

Persepolis will meet Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia who had booked their place at the final earlier in the day after a 2-0 win over Al Ahli in an all-Saudi Arabia tie.