Muhammad Taqi to officiate Persepolis v Al Nassr

TEHRAN - Muhammad Taqi Aljaafari Bin Jahari has been appointed to officiate the match between Iran’s Persepolis and Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia in the 2020 AFC Champions League (West) semifinal.

The match will be held at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Saturday.

Muhammad Taqi Aljaafari Bin Jahari is a Singaporean international football referee, who has been a FIFA listed referee since 2012.

Taqi Aljaafari has also refereed matches in the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India.

He has also officiated at the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland.