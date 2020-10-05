Isfahan festival unveils lineup for short competition  

TEHRAN – A lineup of 32 short films and animations will be competing in the Iranian competition section of the 33rd edition of the International Film Festival for Children and Youth, the organizers announced on Monday.

The lineup includes 18 animations and 14 short films.

The 33rd edition of the festival will be held online from October 18 to 23 this year due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

The animations are “Room 21” by Peyman Dehqani, “Rain of Tears” by Esmail Abbasi, “Yes” by Mahin Javaherian, “Echo” by Barzan Rostami and “Portrait” by Atila Ashuri.

“Sun of Sky, Sun of Tile” by Ziba Arjang, “Zak and Zik” by Esmaeil Jabbari, “My Voice, Your Voice” by Aida Hafezi and “The Eleven Step” by Maryam Kashkulinia are also included in the animations.

The short films include “Cold Water” by Hadi Kiani, “Antivirus” by Majidreza Dehqani, “I Compensate” by Jamal Ahmadi “Rainbow” by Mohammad Khalili” and “Chauffeur” by Reza Nejati.

“City of Honey” by Mohammad-Moin Ruholamini, “Quarantine” by Kaveh Moinfar, “Truck” by Fatemeh Fereidun and “Buffalo” by Ebrahim Ashrafpur are also included.

This edition of the festival will be held in two sections, national and international, and the Farabi Cinema Foundation, Cinema Organization of Iran and the Isfahan Municipality are the main organizers of the event.

According to the director of the festival, Alireza Tabesh, the variety of national and international films is extremely high.

“The only point is about several feature films in the national and international sections, which we guess might be pirated, but for sure the screenings will be coordinated under the supervision of the producers and the filmmakers,” he had said.

The organizers have also called on Iranian young adults living outside the country to take part in the fourth edition of the Youth Film Making Olympiad of Iran.

Interested youths aged 12 to 17 can take part in the program, and submit their 5-minute short films to the festival.

The wishes of the youth about the future of the country, city or family, their experiences about famous books and famous films, their experiences of the coronavirus pandemic, and coronavirus as a threat or an opportunity are among the main topics for the short films.

Youth are asked to submit their films to the organizers before October 1.

The Olympiad is part of a program arranged every year on the sidelines of the International Film Festival for Children and Youth.

Photo: A poster for the 33rd edition of the International Film Festival for Children and Youth.

