“Be Yourself” by Iranian vocalist Ahmadreza Nuri opens Urban Economy Forum 2020  

TEHRAN – Iranian vocalist Ahmadreza Nuri performed “Be Yourself” during the opening ceremony of the 2nd Urban Economy Forum (UEF) in Canada on October 5.

Nuri is also the composer of the song featuring verses of a poem by Hafez, a Persian poet writing in the 14th century.

Nuri is also an art scholar who curated “Dreams and Fantasies”, an exhibition that showcased works by the Petgar artistic family at Salam Gallery in Tehran during May and June 2018.

The two-day Urban Economy Forum was organized virtually from Toronto to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of United Nations and World Habitat Day.

The Urban Economy Forum brought together expertise from a number of leading partners to shed light on key principles and strategies for the most innovative, sustainable urban development solutions.

Photo: A poster for Iranian vocalist Ahmadreza Nuri’s performance of “Be Yourself” during the Urban Economy Forum 2020.

