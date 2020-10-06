URIDE shared e-scooters system received a warm welcome at the Clean Tourism Event.

Tehran has many problems in terms of environmental aspects including high rates of air pollution, high traffic volume through the day and high prices for transportation through the city. It seems that these problems will be present for a long time.

More than 300 people participated in the Clean Tourism Event on Friday October 2nd, riding bicycles, e-scooters and electric vans.

The goal of holding the mentioned event was "clean transportation for Tehran tourism".

Center of Empowerment and Support of Tehran NGOs, the organizer of the event, guided participants during the event to show them 5 touristic places in the central area of Tehran.

"We participated in this event to increase citizen awareness about alternative options for transportation through cities", said Babak Jafari, communication manager of the URIDE shared micro mobility system. He continued: "This is the first time that a company offers a sharing electric vehicle for daily activities of citizens. Such events can attract people to help promote clean and new transportation." The well-known Hojjat Nazari, a member of city council of Tehran, delivered a speech regarding following up on their request of making fundamental changes for cyclists in the city. "Tehran needs more investments in clean transportation" he mentioned and he was hopeful about "expanding sharing bicycle and e-scooter sharing systems like URIDE in Tehran".

"The system was completely developed by national professionals using most recent technologies and methods" said Hamid Moradi, director of business development of URIDE. He then emphasized: "last mile strategies will work well in a city like Tehran. People need a supplementing method for public transportation. URIDE offers an affordable option to complete daily trips using safe and reliable vehicles." He also mentioned that the city needs more bicycle lanes and providing them is the responsibility of the city managers.

URIDE is a micro mobility sharing system. Operation teams, software application developers, electronic engineers and device manufacturers are collaborating to make this system works.