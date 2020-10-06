Tehran, Muscat discuss ways to deepen tourism relations

TEHRAN – Iran and Oman explored avenues of cooperation and ways to develop bilateral ties in the field of tourism, particularly to share experience for dealing with the coronavirus predicament.

Iran’s deputy tourism minister Vali Teymouri and his Omani counterpart Maitha al Mahrooqi exchanged views about implementing the previously-signed agreements during a webinar held on Tuesday.

“In the present time and despite various restrictions being imposed due to the coronavirus spread, more than two thousand tourism projects are being developed across the Islamic Republic. Therefore, in the current situation, we welcome cooperation in various fields, including investment,” Teymouri said.

“It is necessary to enforce the agreements which could be productive in the coronavirus era. So, a joint working group can be set up to open up a new chapter in tourism relations.”

He also presented a report on the latest measures practiced by Iran’s tourism industry in the face of coronavirus pandemic, saying: “Formulating rules and compliance with health protocols during the whole travel chain (before the time when a traveler arrives in the country until they depart) have been the most important steps taken in close cooperation with the headquarters for coronavirus control, and cross-sectoral bodies and the determination of the protocols for the entry of foreign tourists to Iran will be implemented as a complementary measure when borders reopen.”

Al Mahrooqi, for her part, expressed hope that regular flights would soon be reestablished with the Islamic Republic, sating “(Rounds of) necessary measures (so far) been taken to determine health protocols needed to start regular flights and tourism relations with some countries, and we hope that to be established with the Islamic Republic of Iran soon.”

According to the order of the Minister of Heritage and Tourism, there is a demand for expanding cooperation with Iran in various areas including investment, education, cultural heritage, and handicrafts, which is expected to strengthen tourism cooperation, Al Mahrooqi explained.

In 2019, Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan with his Omani counterpart Ahmed bin Nasser al-Mahrizi, met in Muscat, discussing ways to promote bilateral ties particularly in the arena of health and medical tourism.

In September 2019, the Iranian cabinet of ministers approved to maintain a visa waiver program for Omani nationals for a one-year period.

AFM/MG