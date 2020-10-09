IRIB to review Majid Majidi’s movies 

TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) Channel 5 will be honoring the world-famous Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi by reviewing some of his films.

The collection that includes “Beyond the Clouds”, “Baran”, “Father”, “The Color of Paradise”, “Swimming in Winter”, “Shooting” and “Up to the Visit” will be broadcasted for one week beginning on Saturday night.

“Beyond the Clouds” tells the story of a young boy, Amir, and his sister, Tara, in Mumbai. While on the run from the cops, Amir finds his estranged sister, who lands in jail in a bid to protect her brother. Their entire lives are clouded by despair when, unexpectedly, the light shines on them from beyond the clouds.

“Father” depicts a young adult who moves to a town in the southern region of the country to make a living for his family after his father dies.

“Color of Paradise” depicts a visually-impaired boy who returns home to spend his holiday.

“Baran” shows how a little Afghan girl disguises herself in boys’ clothing so she can go to work in place of her father who has been injured on the job.

Photo: A scene from “The Color of Paradise” by Majidi Majidi.

