Parviz Mazloumi steps down as Iran U19 coach

TEHRAN – Parviz Mazloumi has stepped away from his post as head coach of Iran U19 football team.

The 65-year-old coach has retired from his post to work as Iranian football club Esteghlal's sporting director.

Mazloumi had been named as U19 coach in late July.

Former Naft Masjed Soleyman coach Mehdi Tartar is a candidate to replace Mazloumi in U19 football team but he has yet to reach an agreement with the Iran football federation.