Cambridge introduction to poet Emily Dickinson published in Persian

TEHRAN – “The Cambridge Introduction to Emily Dickinson” by Wendy Martin has been published in Persian in Tehran.

Translated by Maryam Sarbandi, the book has been released by Elmi Farhangi Publications.

The original book was published by the Cambridge University Press in 2007.

Dickinson is best known as an intensely private, even reclusive writer. Yet the way she has been mythologized has meant her work is often misunderstood.

This introduction delves behind the myth to present a poet who was deeply engaged with the issues of her day.

In a lucid and elegant style, the book places her life and work in the historical context of the Civil War, the suffrage movement, and the rapid industrialization of the United States.

Martin explores the ways in which Dickinson’s personal struggles with romantic love, religious faith, friendship and community shape her poetry.

The complex publication history of her works, as well as their reception, is teased out, and a guide to further reading is included.

Dickinson emerges not only as one of America’s finest poets, but also as a fiercely independent intellect and an original talent writing poetry far ahead of her time.

Martin is a professor of American literature and American studies in Claremont Graduate University’s English Department.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Wendy Martin’s book “The Cambridge Introduction to Emily Dickinson”.

MMS/YAW