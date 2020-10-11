Energy Ministry, ISIPO ink MOU to empower SMEs

TEHRAN - Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) signed a memorandum of undersetting (MOU) with the country’s Energy Ministry on Sunday for cooperation in training, research, and technology areas.

Signed by the Deputy Energy Minister Mohammad Saleh Olia and the ISIPO Head Mohsen Salehinia, the MOU is mainly aimed at the development and empowerment of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) active in the field of water and electricity, the Energy Ministry portal (Paven) reported.

The MOU covers a variety of areas including implementation of joint study and research projects to strengthen and develop SMEs active in the water and electricity industry, financing of industrial projects with economic justification, commercialization of research projects, empowerment of contractors and industrial consultants as well as evaluation and promotion and startup innovations.

Supporting SMEs in obtaining the necessary standards, using the two sides’ educational and research facilities and training service centers are also reported to be among the areas of cooperation covered in the MOU.

As reported, a committee consisting of representatives of the two sides will also be formed to follow up on the implementation of the commitments and will hold joint meetings to make the necessary decisions and provide scientific solutions.

Photo: Deputy Energy Minister Mohammad Saleh Olia (R) exchange signed MOU documents with ISIPO Head Mohsen Salehinia.