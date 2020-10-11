“The Eleventh Step”, “The Kites” competing in Cinekid festival

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “The Kites” and “The Eleventh Step” have been selected to compete in the 34th edition of Cinekid, the world’s largest film festival for children, which is currently underway in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

“The Kites” directed by Seyyed Payam Hosseini is competing in the short section of the festival.

The film tells the story of a girl whose kite flies away along the Iraqi-Iranian border of Kurdistan. She calls three boys for help. However, the children are not only separated by a river, but also by the explosive legacies of past wars.

It was screened in the Generation section of the 70th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival in February and March.

Directed by Maryam Kashkulinia, “The Eleventh Step” has been selected to be screened in the short animation competition.

The animated film has been produced based on children’s writer Susan Taqdis’s acclaimed story “The Eleventh Step” that is about a lion cub that never dared to take one more step toward its freedom when the zookeeper forgot to lock its cage’s door.

Taqdis was honored at Iran’s Book of the Year Awards for “The Eleventh Step” in 2008.

“The Eleventh Step” has been screened in several international events, including the Supertoon International Animation Festival in Croatia and the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in France.

The Cinekid festival opened at the Eye Film Museum on October 7 and will run until October 24.

Photo: This combination photo shows posters for the Iranian short films “The Kites” by Seyyed Payam Hosseini and “The Eleventh Step” by Maryam Kashkulinia.

