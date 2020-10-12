Hamrah-e Aval offers mobile services to 60mn subscribers simultaneously

As the first and largest operator of mobile phone in the country, Hamrah-e Aval (Mobile Telecommunication Company of Iran, MCI) offered high-quality mobile services to 60 million subscribers simultaneously and left a significant record for itself in this respect.

With eyeing the outlook of “turning into one of the leaders in ICT (Communication and Information Technology) in the region, Hamrah-e Aval has made all its utmost efforts to offer high-quality services and smart solutions to its subscribers with the aim of empowering digital ecosystem.

Generally speaking, Hamrah-e Aval has managed to promote serving-rendering of its network more than before.

According to the latest statistics, the number of simultaneous recipients and receivers of its mobile network have exceeded 60 million subscribers in recent years who account for about 71 percent of total population of the country.

It is worth mentioning that Hamrah-e Aval offered quality mobile services to about 48 million subscribers in 2017, the rate of which registered a 25 percent hike in the current year (started March 21, 2020).

With the studies made in this regard, Hamrah-e Aval managed to host more than 8 million subscribers of IRANCELL and also 3.5 million subscribers of RighTel in the first three months of the current year (from March 21 to June 22, 2020).