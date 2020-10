TEHRAN - On the occasion of Physical Education Week, motocross race was held in Isfahan, central Iran.

The competition was held in two youth and veterans categories.

Motocross is a form of off-road motorcycle racing held on enclosed off-road circuits. A motocross race is actually made up of two races, called motos. Professional motos are 30 minutes plus two laps long. Amateur motos usually last between 12 and 20 minutes.