Three terrorists killed in IRGC operations in Kurdistan province

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Monday that its forces have launched two operations against terrorist groups in the Kamyaran and Marivan regions of Kurdistan province this week.

According to the statement, which was issued by the IRGC’s Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shohada unit, three terrorist elements were killed during the operations and three others were injured, one of whom was captured.

The IRGC added that large quantities of weapons, ammunition, and communication equipment have also been seized by its forces, Mehr reported.

