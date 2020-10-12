Doc depicts charisma of Imam Khomeini among Iraqi army under Saddam Hussein  

TEHRAN – A documentary newly made at the Islamic Revolution Documentary House illustrates the charisma of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, among Iraqi soldiers and officers during the 1980s when the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein launched a war against Iran.

The five-episode documentary entitled “Aboo Taaha” directed by Hassan Qahramani has been made over three years.

“This documentary studies the impacts of the Islamic Revolution and Imam Khomeini’s influence on the enemy’s frontline over the eight-year war,” Qahramani said in a press release on Monday.

“When Iraq entered the war with our country, there was a remarkable conflict between Iraqis and the Ba’ath Party so that many Iraqi people did not support the party and were opposed to the war against Iran and this was due to the affection they had for Imam Khomeini,” he added.

In his research for the documentary, Qahramani met Aboo Taaha, a commander of Iran’s psychological warfare against Iraq. He worked as an investigator in camps of Iraqi prisoners of war in Iran. He had talked to many of prisoners and knew them well.

As a result, Aboo Taaha joined Qahramani’s crew in their journey to Iraq to find the former Iraqi soldiers and officers for making the documentary.

They visited Abu Zulfiqar, a former Iraqi officer who surrendered an armored brigade to Iranian forces during the war.

“When we entered his home, we saw photos of the Leader of the revolution [Ayatollah Khamenei], Imam Khomeini and Imam Musa Sadr hung beside each other on the wall,” Qahramani said.

“He told us that his father had threatened to curse him out if he would fight against the soldiers of Imam Khomeini. He also noted that his father showed special respect for Imam Khomeini and Imam Musa al-Kadhim (AS). The most important part of his words were that many Iraqi people did not agree to follow Saddam in his fight against Iran, and that it was clear that Saddam could do nothing against Iran,” he added.

“Abu Taaha” is scheduled to be broadcast from the Mostanad Channel, IRIB’s network dedicated to screening documentary films.

Photo: A poster for Hassan Qahramani’s documentary “Aboo Taaha”.

