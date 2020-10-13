Iran chosen to host FIVB Boys’ U19 World C’ship

TEHRAN - Following an open bidding process and the approval of the FIVB Board of Administration, the FIVB has confirmed the hosts for the next editions of the FIVB Volleyball Age Group World Championships.

After careful evaluation of all the proposals received, the countries below were approved as hosts for the following World Championships:

• FIVB Volleyball Girls’ Under 18 World Championship – Mexico

• FIVB Volleyball Boys’ Under 19 World Championship – Iran

• FIVB Volleyball Women’s Under 20 World Championship – Netherlands and Belgium

• FIVB Volleyball Men’s Under 21 World Championship – Italy and Bulgaria.

“I am delighted to see such strong hosting nations committed to providing more opportunities for young athletes to participate in international competitions. Each of these events is an important step in the development of an athlete’s career. As they grow their competition experience, I have no doubt that, in the future, we will see many of them proudly representing their nation at some of the biggest volleyball competitions on the planet,” FIVB President Dr Ary S. Graça F° said.

Each event is hosted every two years and have played an important role in the journeys of many Olympic and World Champions, FIVB.org reported.