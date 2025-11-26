FAO, Iran take new step toward innovation and quality integrity in saffron value chain

TEHRAN - The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture-Jahad (MAJ) and the Iranian Society for Horticultural Sciences (IrSHS), held a National Workshop on Saffron Quality Integrity and Value Chain Development.

Taking place from 25 to 29 November, the workshop brings together farmers, processors, cooperatives, traders, and national experts to enhance capacities in improved production practices, post-harvest handling, safety, traceability, modern marketing, and digital branding.

The opening ceremony featured remarks from senior officials including Mohammad Mehdi Boroumandi, Deputy Minister for Horticulture at MAJ and Farrukh Toirov, FAO Representative in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The workshop highlights the need to respond to emerging challenges, including climate pressure, water scarcity, and growing global competition. Strengthening quality integrity, from cultivation to export, was emphasized as essential for maintaining international market confidence.

In his remarks, FAO Representative stressed the importance of innovation in meeting modern consumer expectations. “Ready-to-use and user-friendly saffron products such as instant dissolved saffron, pre-dosed packaging, and smart dispensing systems are becoming central to modern consumer demand,” he noted.

He added that such innovations would enable Iran to diversify into high-value saffron derivatives and expand market reach.

Toirov emphasized that strengthening quality integrity, transparency, branding, and market competitiveness will ensure that Iranian saffron continues to set global standards and capture new opportunities in the modern marketplace.

He also highlighted the role of digital platforms in shaping global saffron branding. “Social media platforms, digital influencers, and online branding can play a decisive role in promoting Iranian saffron worldwide and increasing demand for innovative saffron formats,” he said.

In closing remarks, FAO reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Iran in building a sustainable, competitive, and innovation-driven saffron sector. Toirov expressed appreciation to MAJ, IrSHS, the International Society for Horticultural Sciences, national experts, and all stakeholders for their strong collaboration.

FAO Representative welcomed the initiative to designate an International Saffron Day on the United Nations international calendar and expressed readiness to provide technical guidance and support through the appropriate UN channels.

Global leader in saffron production

Producing 85–90 percent of the world’s saffron, Iran remains the global leader and a benchmark setter for quality standards.

Saffron cultivation is deeply embedded in rural traditions, particularly in Khorasan Razavi and South Khorasan, supporting the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of smallholder farmers and ensuring the transfer of generational knowledge.

As a high-value, climate-resilient crop, saffron contributes significantly to sustainable agriculture in arid regions and plays an important role in food security and rural development.

The training was held under the FAO’s flagship initiative “Control of Food Authenticity and Management of Food Supply Chain for Successful Achievement of SDGs – Piloting Saffron Value Chain”, which aims to strengthen authenticity, quality assurance, and value chain governance within Iran’s saffron sector, ensuring that Iranian saffron continues to be recognized globally for its excellence.

