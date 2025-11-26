Tehran, Baku agree to deepen counter-narcotics co-op

TEHEAN – Iran’s anti-narcotics police chief, Iraj Kakavand, and Azerbaijan’s Interior Minister, Vilayat Suleyman oglu Eyvazov, have agreed to promote collaborations in the fight against narcotics.

In a meeting in Baku, Eyvazov praised Iran’s unique measures in combating drug trafficking. “Given Iran’s valuable experiences in the region and the world, we welcome the expansion of cooperation with Iran's anti-narcotics police,” dchq.ir quoted Eyvazov as saying.

The official highlighted the need to adopt more effective approaches to address illicit drug challenges, expressing hope that enhancing bilateral interaction would make the fight against drug trafficking more focused.

For his part, Kakavand expounded on the country’s efforts and measures taken, and announced Iran’s full readiness to share its scientific and operational experiences as well as information to help identify drug trafficking agents.

The official said that fostering collaborative efforts will result in more effective and targeted measures to combat drugs and dismantle criminal networks in the region.

Highlighting the key role of online information exchange in addressing narcotics, Kakavand noted that Iran considers the security of neighboring countries as its own security.

UNODC lauds Iran’s efforts

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) lauds the Iranian government for its substantial efforts and steadfast commitment to tackling drug trafficking.

In December 2024, Alexander Fedulov, the UNODC Iran Country Representative, attended a high-level meeting which was held at the DCHQ on the occasion of the successful seizure of 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

During the meeting, Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, the commander of the Iranian Border Guard, shared details of a major drug seizure in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

In September 2024, Iranian forces successfully seized 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine. This operation underscored the relentless commitment of Iran’s border forces, who are at the forefront of combating the production and trafficking of drugs, particularly those originating in Afghanistan.

Brigadier General Goudarzi emphasized that the seizure not only reflects the escalating challenges posed by methamphetamine production in the region but also the dedication of Iran’s border guards, law enforcement, and customs officials in addressing this issue.

Fedulov, for his part, expressed his gratitude to Iranian authorities for their invaluable contributions to this global challenge.

Fedulov stressed the importance of strengthened regional cooperation and emphasized the need for further international support to bolster collective efforts in combating drug trafficking across West Asia.

The UNODC Country Representative stated that this successful operation will be presented to the international community as a testament to Iran’s noble resolve in combating drug trafficking and its dedication to regional security.

To enhance the operational capacity of the Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police, the UNODC has provided them with two Medical Devices, including a portable Doppler sonography and a veterinary anesthesia machine, to support drug supply reduction activities in Iran.

In this regard, an event was organized at the premises of the DCHQ in Tehran, with representatives from the UNODC Iran, DCHQ, and Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police (ANP) in attendance, the UNODC website announced in a press release on November 18, 2024.

Iran remains one of the major transit routes for drug trafficking from Afghanistan to European countries. UNODC has built a strong partnership with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in several areas, including the capacity building for the Iranian law enforcement forces, and has been providing technical assistance to the Iranian Government in its fight against the illicit trafficking of drugs and precursors.

