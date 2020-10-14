Zanjan University to host IWGM 2020

TEHRAN – The University of Zanjan will virtually host the 6th International Workshop on UI GreenMetric World University Rankings (IWGM 2020) on October 13-15.

IWGM 2020 will address the theme of “Universities’ Responsibility for Sustainable Development Goals and World’s Complex Challenges”.

The attendees will be mostly officials from universities who have shown extraordinary performance in every criterion in UI GreenMetric, environment experts and esteemed representatives from universities (rectors, vice-rectors, sustainability directors, deans, respectful professors).

The representatives attending the conference will come from all over the world. The workshop will provide an excellent platform for the exchange of information and cooperation in maintaining sustainability.

For the last 10 years, UI GreenMetric has become one of the flagship programs of Universitas Indonesia that ranked universities throughout the world according to appointed indicators of campus environmental issues such as setting and infrastructure, energy, waste management, water, and transportation, and education.

The ranking is conducted through an online questionnaire system in which each university provided data about sustainability indicators.

Participation from universities throughout the world including Indonesian universities keeps increasing. In 2010, 22 universities in Indonesia participated in UI GreenMetric. In 2019, 780 universities from 85 countries participated in UI GreenMetric. The increasing number shows that this program can grab the attention of many universities throughout the world.

Twenty-two Iranian universities were ranked among the world’s green institutes announced by the University of Indonesia’s GreenMetric World University Ranking on Sustainability 2019.

The University of Zanjan was ranked first among Iranian universities and 48th globally.

FB/MG