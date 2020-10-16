Alireza Jahanbakhsh misses Crystal Palace match

TEHRAN – Brighton & Hove Albion winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh will be absent in the match against Crystal Palace this Sunday.

Jahanbakhsh was in fine form for Brighton in this season's Carabao Cup matches and scored excellent goals in the victories against Portsmouth and Preston.

The Iranian was pushing hard for a starting role in the Premier League at Everton but tweaked his hamstring in the League Cup loss to Manchester United.

He is likely to be back in contention when West Brom visit the Amex on October 26.

Jahanbakhsh has not started a Premier League game this season but has been an option off the bench.

"There is a slight muscular problem with Ali that kept him out of the Everton game. He has not trained with the group this week. It is looking as though Palace might come too soon. We will see how it goes but we will certainly not rush,” Graham Potter said.